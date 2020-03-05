Pin 2 Shares

Our Ladies review: For his latest endeavour, home-grown filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones adapts Alan Warner’s beloved cult novel Sopranos – recounting the misadventures of six school-girls on a sexual journey in Edinburgh.

Our Ladies review

Leukaemia survivor Orla (Tallulah Greive) – dubbed the group’s miracle after her recovery – is desperate to lose her virginity, seeing their school choir’s trip to Edinburgh as a prime opportunity to do so; further chance rears its head when a submarine pulls into her small town of Fort William, bringing with it the promise of horny sailors. She’s not the only one looking for a shag, with the rest of her friend group – Fionnula (Abigail Lawrence), Kylah (Marli Siu), Manda (Sally Messham) and Chell (Rona Morrison) – also seeking sexual fulfilment from their day of escapades. Throw in friendships being challenged, a rivalry with head girl Kay (Eve Austin) and scolding Sister Condron (Kate Dickie) overseeing their trip to make things even crazier for them.

Related: Our Ladies trailer

Jones so wonderfully captures the youthful spirit of 1996; the group have such a vivacious, rambunctious dynamic that is the driving force of the film. Their camaraderie is effortless; we believe their friendship and their history which is a testament to just how superb everyone is in their roles and how much nuance the screenplay laces them with. The banter between them feels so authentic and every character is so brilliantly realised; whilst the group can be split into “the sassy one”, “the popular one” and so on, these girls feel like actual people rather than just various archetypes thanks to the individuality each actress brings to the role. Of course, the razor-sharp script also offers them a great deal to work with; it’s not only hilarious, with near enough every joke landing to gut-busting effect, there’s sincerity to the back and forth that really adds a great deal of depth to these friendships and it really tries to deepen each person and make every arc so distinctive and unconventional which makes the whole film feel so tactile and relatable.

Our Ladies doesn’t do too much to the coming-of-age formula and it’s quite easy to predict the destination ahead; however, as the old adage goes, it’s the journey that counts and Jones ensures that his one is a thoroughly entertaining ride. He clearly understands the youthfulness he is portraying on-screen; as a result, it never feels overdone or flashy or twee like most coming-of-age narratives but rather comes from a place of relatability. It reflects upon its themes with profound wisdom… And then throws us a crude dick joke. Yet somehow, it gets the balance just right. Consistently hilarious, deliriously energetic, and with a surprising amount of tenderness at its heart, it’s a film that is elevated beyond its genre-counterparts thanks to a scintillating cast and exceptional script. It’s the kind of film that makes you want to round up your friends, grab a pint and go experience this together. And you should. It’s one hell of a great time.

Our Ladies was reviewed at GFF 2020.