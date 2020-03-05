Pin 10 Shares

Greyhound movie trailer

Sony Pictures has dropped the first-look trailer for the upcoming WWII movie Greyhound starring Tom Hanks and Stephen Graham. The film looks absolutely amazing and will land on our cinema screens later in 2020. Tom Hanks actually wrote the screenplay for the movie. It is directed by Aaron Schneider, an Oscar-winner for his short movie ‘Two Soldier’ back in 2004. Watch the Greyhound movie trailer in the player below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Shooting on Greyhound commenced two years ago at the beginning of 2018. It was originally set for release last March but finds its way onto the silver screen from 12th June this year. There are tons of special visual effects in this and it sure does look impressive from its debut trailer.

Also amongst the cast of Greyhound are Elisabeth Shue, Rob Morgan, Karl Glusman, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The movie is an adaptation of the book ‘The Good Shepherd’ by C. S. Forester.

Hanks was most recently seen in the superb A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. He has a few other projects lined up, including an English language remake of A Man Called Ove, a Paul Greengrass-directed movie titled News Of The World, and Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie in which he plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.

The impressive Stephen Graham was in Martin Scorsese’s applauded The Irishman and is currently shooting a one-shot kitchen/restaurant-set drama titled Boiling Point.

You can check out the superb Greyhound movie trailer below. We’ll bring you more as it comes our way in the months leading up until the film’s release date this summer.