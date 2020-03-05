Pin 1 Shares

Adam Shankman, the director behind the likes of What Men Want and Rock of Ages is set to direct Hocus Pocus 2 over at Disney. The news comes from Variety who says that sources have told them that the filmmaker has signed for the sequel, which will land on the Mouse House’s streaming service Disney+.

The 1993 original starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of resurrected witches who come back to life 300 years after they were cursed in Salem.

The trade says that Midler, Parker, and Najimy are not attached to the sequel but could be involved in some way.

Shankman is currently hard at work in pre-production on the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted.

No word on when Hocus Pocus 2 will start production but we’ll keep you posted.