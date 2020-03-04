Pin 1 Shares

Things have gone a little bit quiet on ‘The Expendables 4’ front of late, but we have some positive news firing your way this morning courtesy of the folks over at The Action Elite who caught up with the one and only Randy Couture, one of the stars of the franchise.

It sounds like a script exists for a third sequel in the highly popular series.

Speaking with the site, Couture said: “I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I’m not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I’m hoping this spring we get the greenlight but I’m not hearing anything definitive right now”.

We’re huge fans of the series and hope that this does indeed happen. The Expendables movies are hugely popular and despite relatively high budgets, they seem to have got their money back. The trilogy has accumulated a massive $789 million since the first movie was released back in 2010 with Sylvester Stallone leading the charge of an elite group of mercenaries. The likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Jason Statham, Jean-Claude Van Damme and many more have appeared in the films.

Stallone is currently filming a movie named Samaritan which will be released sometime later this year. He also another project titled Little America from writer/director Rowan Athale lined up which looks like it might be his next project.

Couture will next be seen in Final Kill, a film about an aging protection specialist who takes on one last job before retirement, protecting a couple who stole eight million dollars from a ruthless crime family.

More on ‘The Expendables 4’ as it comes in.