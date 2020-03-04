Pin 1 Shares

We were expecting a new James Bond movie in cinemas in around about four weeks but it has been officially announced that the new 007 adventure, No Time To Die, has been pushed back seven months from the beginning of April to November. The news was confirmed via the official 007 social channels on Wednesday.

The official statement read: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. The film will be released in the U.K. on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

We’re assuming that the delay is, at least in part, due to the coronavirus outbreak that is currently sweeping the planet.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film sees James Bond return for a 25th (official) time with Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the British secret agent.

Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen are also amongst the cast.

