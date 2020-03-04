Pin 5 Shares

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has offered us our very first look at the iconic Batmobile in the forthcoming Batman movie The Batman. Reeves revealed some images via his official social channels earlier and IT LOOKS AWESOME! Take a look at this:

The images come just weeks after Reeves shared some test footage of the Batman himself Robert Pattinson in full costume as the title character. This is all starting to look really impressive.

Also amongst the cast of the highly anticipated movie are Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro.

Shooting continues in the UK. More as we get it.