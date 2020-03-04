Pin 1 Shares

According to Variety, Chance The Rapper is in talks to join the planned Sesame Street movie over at Warner Bros.

He would join the already cast Anne Hathaway in the movie, which is being directed by Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia). It has a release date penciled in for early 2021.

Chance, real name Chancelor Bennett, last appeared in the feature Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix, but has also been seen or heard in the likes of The Lion King remake and the 2018 movie Slice alongside Zazie Beetz.

The trade says that the movie ‘follows the Sesame Street characters after they are mysteriously expelled from their own neighborhood, forcing them to collaborate with history show host Sally Hawthorne to prove that Sesame Street actually exists.’

Sesame Street has been on screens since 1969 releasing over 4500 episodes. The educational show remains as popular today as it was then with 14 million subscribers to its YouTube page alone.

The Sesame Street movie will hit screens in January 2021.