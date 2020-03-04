Pin 6 Shares

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot has reportedly set their sights on a new project, a so-called ‘supernatural western’ titled The Pinkerton. The news of the film reaches us from the pages of Variety.

Sadly we know very little details in regards to the planned feature as the trade had no plot details available, but we do know that the project is being set up at WarnerMedia, where Abrams and Bad Robot set up a five-year deal late last year.

We do know that the movie will revolve around The Pinkerton National Detective Agency which foiled an assassination attempt on Abraham Lincoln in 1861 before he became President. The screenplay is being written by Daniel Casey, so reports the trade.

More as it comes in.