We have been furnished with some information and a poster for the forthcoming documentary The Great Buster. The film looks at the life of one of cinema’s greats, Buster Keaton, and is brought to the screen by Oscar-winner Peter Bogdanovich. We have the trailer and full feature description below.

Journeying from his early beginnings on the vaudeville circuit alongside his family the documentary explores the development of his trademark physical comedy and deadpan expression leading to his career-high years in the 1920s where he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his own films including the remarkable The General (1926) and Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) that immortalised him as one of the greatest actor-filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Filled with stunningly restored archive Keaton films from the Cohen Film Classics library, the film is interspersed with an eclectic mix of interviewees from collaborators, filmmakers, performers and friends including Hollywood stalwarts Dick Van Dyke and Mel Brooks to Johnny Knoxville and Quentin Tarantino, fans and experts alike all influenced in their careers by the work of ‘The Great Stone Face’.

This one is heading to cinemas on 20th March. Here’s the trailer that popped up online a few months back.