Thanks to Lionsgate Home Entertainment we have an exclusive behind the scenes look at Roland Emmerich’s WWII movie Midway, which has just been released on the home formats.

The epic movie stars Woody Harrelson, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, and Dennis Quaid, and is available to buy on digital download from 2nd March and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray & DVD 9th March.

Midway centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy, which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and sailors who used their instincts, fortitude, and bravery to overcome the odds.

Roland Emmerich is the man behind the camera. Watch the exclusive featurette below.