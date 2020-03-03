Pin 5 Shares

More American Nightmare than American Dream, Lorcan Finnegan’s Vivarium sends Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots down the rabbit hole and into a suburban hell – a paranoid, nightmarish sophomore feature that channels its inner Twilight Zone.

Gemma (Poots) and Tom (Eisenberg) are looking to settle down; after Gemma’s shift at school finishes, the couple detour through a new housing development on their way home: Yonder, promising a forever home in a tidy little complex. They’re greeted by idiosyncratic representative Matin (Jonathan Aris) with a forced smile and monotonous vocals; he takes them to a neat little house tucked amongst identical-looking buildings but ditches them mid-tour. However, when Gemma and Tom suddenly find themselves can’t remember the way out, circling the repetitive suburbia for hours on end, they’re forced to stay the night. When a parcel appears outside their door the next morning, with a baby inside demanding to be nurtured, Gemma and Tom find their lives quickly going awry as they realise they can’t escape their forever home.

It’s a cool set-up; Finnegan wastes no time in getting the ball rolling, creating a sinister air of intrigue that keeps the film constantly involving and alluring. Part terrifying parable, part jet-black comedy, Vivarium’s narrative has a lot of interesting observations to make and the way in which the script – penned by Finnegan and co-writer Garrett Shanley – goes about its commentary is sharp and insightful (not to mention, brilliantly wry). As mentioned, the whole thing plays out like an extended Twilight Zone or Black Mirror episode; whilst it shares much in its cynical view-point of the world with them, it also suffers the same fate of wearing the premise thin by the end. Despite a breezy 97-minute runtime, so much occurs so quickly that the film really stretches its idea by the end and can become a little repetitive towards the finale.

There’s plenty of dry wit and absurdity up until that point though; Poots and Eisenberg are exceptional together and, like their last collaboration, The Art of Self-Defence, Vivarium has a black heart at its core that utilises their minimalistic acting to such great effect. Poots, especially, excels as the increasingly despairing Gemma who has to struggle with being stuck in this complex and raising this child left for her that, despite their initial hatred for it, comes to see her as its maternal figure. It provides opportunity for some great commentary on domestic anxiety amongst other things; if there’s one thing this film isn’t, it’s subtle. It’s dark, weird, unnerving and hilarious in the kind of way that will make you feel bad for laughing out loud. It does a good job of bottling you up alongside its leading characters – leaving you feel stuck in this vivarium. And it does that to great, unsettling effect.

Vivarium was reviewed at GFF 2020. It will be released in cinemas and on digital on 27th March.