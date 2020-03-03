Pin 2 Shares

After a successful and lucrative career in the city, David Tait changed the course of his life to become a charity ambassador, climbing Everest no less than five times and raising millions for children’s charities. Behind that lay a deeply personal secret – the horrific abuse he suffered as a boy at the hands of strangers and, most shockingly of all, his own father. That side of his life comes to screens this Friday with the release of Sulphur And White.

In the interview below, he recalls his attempts to publish a book about his earlier years, as well as his feelings on seeing his late mother re-created in front of his eyes by Anna Friel, while director Julian Jarrold (A Royal Night Out, TV’s Appropriate Adult) reflects on how he and David worked together to bring his story to the screen and the demands that go with depicting the darker side of human nature.

Mark Stanley (Dark River, Run) plays David Tait and recalls with Emily Beecham (Little Joe), who plays his wife Vanessa, how the two developed their on-screen relationship, while Dougray Scott (Enigma, Mission: Impossible II), who plays David’s father, describes the challenges he faced portraying a deeply unsympathetic character.

Sulphur And White is released in cinemas on Friday, 6 March.