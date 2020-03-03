Pin 4 Shares

Filming is officially underway on Stranger Things season 4. The news was announced by Netflix this afternoon and a video was released by the streamer also.

‘We went to the Stranger Things 4 Table Read and left the door open 3 inches so you could get a peek’, the video description states over on YouTube.

Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment and Iain Paterson.

The Table Read video has a very retro look and we absolutely love it.

Watch it below.