James Lipton, the host of Inside The Actors Studio, one of the reasons why this website exists, has sadly passed away at the age of 93. The news broke late yesterday, a sad day for the movie world. The New York Times said that the presenter passed away as a result of bladder cancer.

Inside The Actors Studio first premiered back in 1994 and Lipton served as host on the great show for 23 seasons until 2019. It was a simple Q+A session with the Hollywood elite, recounting their careers up to that point, all in front of students at Pace University’s New York City campus where he was a founding dean of the Actors Studio Drama School.

Over those 23 years, pretty much every single actor to have worked in Hollywood appeared on the show – from Amy Adams to Renée Zellweger, Ben Affleck to Steven Yeun, and everyone in between. Legends like Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Robert Downey Jr, Gene Hackman, Laura Dern, Julia Roberts and hundreds more all graced the Michael Schimmel Center for the Arts stage.

My favourite episodes were when Bradley Cooper popped up – firstly in the audience as a student, quizzing the likes of Sean Penn, and Robert De Niro, and then as a professional actor in his own right, twice.

Watch Bradley Cooper’s poignant episode, when he eventually was able to take the stage himself, below. RIP, Mr. Lipton and thank you for everything.