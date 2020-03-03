Pin 4 Shares

Sony Pictures Animation has delivered the first trailer for their upcoming release Connected, which comes to cinemas later on in the year. The feature animation is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will be released in September.

Connected is directed by Mike Rianda and written by Rianda and Jeff Rowe (who also serves as the film’s co-director). Amongst the voice cast is a plethora of talent that includes Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman.

Here is the Connected official synopsis.

Sony Pictures Animation’s CONNECTED is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

The released date has been set for 18th September. Here’s the trailer.