Universal Pictures has landed an interesting-looking new trailer for the upcoming film The High Note which comes to cinemas in May. I knew absolutely nothing about this movie until the info landed in my inbox but it looks good with a great cast. Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson and Ice Cube star in the movie which revolves around the music scene in Los Angeles.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

The High Note will arrive in cinemas on 8th May. Here’s that trailer.