A new trailer has arrived online for the upcoming Saint Maud, a film that has played some of the big film festivals all over the world. The movie comes to cinemas later in the year – all I’ve heard are very good things. The film is the directorial debut of Rose Glass and features a cast that includes Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Live-in nurse Maud (Morfydd Clark) arrives at the home of Amanda (Jennifer Ehle), a famous dancer now frail from illness and trapped in her grand, isolated house. At first Amanda is intrigued by this religious young woman, who provides distraction from her failing health. Maud, in turn, is bewitched by her new patient. But Maud is not all that she seems. She is tormented by a violent secret from her past and by ecstatic messages she believes are directly from God. She becomes convinced she has been sent to Amanda not simply as a nurse, but to serve a divine purpose. As her grip on reality slides out of control, Maud’s care turns into a deadly mission to save Amanda’s soul, by any means necessary.

Saint Maud screens at the Dublin International Film Festival on March 2nd and Glasgow Film Festival on March 7th as part of the FrightFest strand. It will open to cinemas on 1st May.

Here’s the new trailer.