Now playing on all of the home formats is the drama-thriller Trauma Centre, a new film starring the likes of Bruce Willis and Nicky Whelan. To celebrate the release, we have an exclusive clip to share featuring the two actors.

In the film, Bruce Willis plays Lt. Wakes, a vengeful police detective determined to solve the murders of his partner and an informant. Wakes joins forces with Madison (Nicky Whelan), a witness injured during the shootings. After the killers pursue Madison across the abandoned floor of a hospital, she confirms Wakes’s worst fears: the two men are actually corrupt vice cops covering up a crime. As Wakes vows revenge, this heart-pounding action-thriller reaches an explosive climax.

Also amongst the cast of the film are Titi Ortiz, Texas Battle and Catherine Davis. Matt Eskandari is behind the camera.

Trauma Centre is available on both DVD and digital now through Amazon. Here is our exclusive clip.