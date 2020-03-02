Pin 0 Shares

The latest trailer for one of Disney’s upcoming live-action movies has just been dropped online. The film comes to the screen from filmmaker and actor Sir Kenneth Branagh and will land in cinemas relatively soon at the end of May. It is based on the first and second books in the popular series of books by Irish author Eoin Colfer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, here’s the official synopsis as provided by the studio.

Disney’s Artemis Fowl, based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan— so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Amongst the cast of the movie are Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench.

In the official release, Branagh commented on the film: “Eoin Colfer created a landmark series of books and a totally original world of characters. We hope that fans familiar with this charismatic anti-hero, will also join a first-time cinema audience in enjoying a sea of surprises – cunning twists and turns in a typical Artemis Fowl style. His Irish adventures are breathless, exhilarating, energised escapades on a truly global scale. Inspired by his legendary cheekiness and wit, we’ve been privileged to introduce the myth from the page and hopefully create a new hero for the big screen.”

Shooting commenced on the film nearly two years ago in March 2018 but we’ll finally be able to see the film on our screens this coming May (29th).

Here’s the new trailer.