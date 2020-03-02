Pin 0 Shares

Park Circus has announced that they are to re-release Billy Elliot back into cinemas later this year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary. Has it really been two decades?

The film was written by Lee Hall (Rocketman) and directed by legendary theatre director Stephen Daldy and first unleashed on audiences back in 2000.

Billy Elliot is a heart-warming tale of an eleven-year-old coal miner’s son (Jamie Bell) growing up during the miners’ strike in the North of England.

His life is forever changed when he stumbles upon Mrs Wilkinson’s (Julie Walters) ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson and before long, he finds himself immersed in ballet, demonstrating a raw talent and becoming torn between his unexpected love of dance and the disintegration of his family.

The film garnered three Oscar nominations and made a star of Jamie Bell as well as spawned a musical that has won 80 awards including ten Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards in the fifteen years since it first debuted.

The re-release will see the film play to selected international territories for the Easter holidays from 10th April.