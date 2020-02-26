Pin 5 Shares

Villain finally comes to cinemas this week and it marks the feature debut of one of the most exciting emerging filmmakers, Philip Barantini. After two decades in the business appearing in the likes of Band Of Brothers and more recently Chernobyl, Barantini directed two superb shorts, one of them landing him a BIFA nomination.

Villain is his first feature-length film, and we caught up with him to discuss working on it, as well as collaborating with Craig Fairbrass, his future career plans and more.

Villain follows the harrowing journey of Eddie Franks (Fairbrass). After being released from prison after 10 years, Eddie attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter (Hoyle) and clearing his brother’s (Russo) debt. Despite his best efforts, he finds himself drawn back into a life of crime, with devastating consequences.

Villain is released in cinemas and on demand on 28th February.