Pin 2 Shares

In cinemas and on demand from this Friday is the new crime movie Villain, an exciting new film starring the legendary Craig Fairbrass. A couple of weeks ago, we caught up with the man to discuss the film and his career.

The film also stars Robert Glenister (Hustle and Spooks), as well as George Russo and Izuka Hoyle.

Villain follows the harrowing journey of Eddie Franks (Fairbrass). After being released from prison after 10 years, Eddie attempts to help his family by reconnecting with his daughter (Hoyle) and clearing his brother’s (Russo) debt. Despite his best efforts, he finds himself drawn back into a life of crime, with devastating consequences.

Check out our interview with Craig Fairbrass below.

Villain is in cinemas and on digital February 28th.