On Your Feet – The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan tells how Gloria and Emilio met and the challenges and prejudice they encountered whilst trying to introduce their musical talent to the world in the 1970s and 1980s.

“On Your Feet” – such an apt title for this kaleidoscopic show. From the opening moment our audience struggled to stay in their seats – the music was so compelling. Dance, music and song is what this sparking production is all about, reflecting the Cuban heritage of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Philippa Stefani as Gloria Estefan doesn’t disappoint. She sings and dances her way passionately and persuasively throughout this wonderful, energetic musical. George Ioannides, who played her husband Emilio, sings empathetically and poignantly whilst an inner strength was apparent during our performance, and together they convincingly portray a loving, driven couple supportively working towards the great success of their band, the Miami Sound Machine. All this achieved by them singing many of Gloria’s own compositions – both the well known and some of the less well known songs.

Karen Mann ably and amusingly played Consuelo, Gloria’s influential grandmother. Magdalena Alberto plays Gloria’s mother, a disillusioned, middle aged ex-singer, and her performances of Mi Tierra and If I Never Got to Tell You were received with deservedly great acclaim.

Under the musical direction of Clay Oswald and Danny Bolton, the Band and the orchestra played with sustained energy joy and enthusiasm, equalling the athletic and ambitious dancing of the vibrant ensemble, choreographed by Sergio Trujillo.

The audience response to this highly talented performance will have delighted everyone involved – the audience were still dancing as they left the theatre.

“On Your Feet “ is for an absolute must for ayone and everybody who enjoys music song and dance.

On Your Feet – The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan plays at the New Wimbledon Theatre until 29th February before continuing on its tour.