A new poster for Joe Wright’s movie version of the book The Woman In The Window has been released online. Tracey Letts has adapted the film for the screen.

In THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbour across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings

Tracey Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no-one – and nothing – is what is seems.

