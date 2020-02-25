Pin 0 Shares

A new featurette has landed for the next 007 adventure No Time To Die, which is set for cinemas later this year. The cast includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”.

Also starring are Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The brief featurette is narrated by the film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaka and you can check it out below.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die opens on 2nd April.