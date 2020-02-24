Pin 6 Shares

One of the best-known figures in Australian history, Ned Kelly is often described as their equivalent of Robin Hood. The 19th-century outlaw and gang leader who earned his place in legend for wearing a bulletproof iron suit during his final shootout with the police, he’s now the subject of True History Of The Kelly Gang, based on the book of the same name by Peter Carey.

It’s directed by Justin Kurzel (Assassin’s Creed, Macbeth) who, in the interview below, explains why he believes Australia has a complicated relationship with its most famous anti-hero – and why the previous films about Kelly spurred him on to make one of his own.

Playing the title role in the film is 1917’s George Mackay, who reveals why he and the actors playing the gang formed a punk band as part of the preparation for their roles. Essie Davis (The Babadook), who appears as Kelly’s mother, recalls how George came to stay in Australia for several months so the two of them could work on developing their crucial on-screen relationship.

True History Of The Kelly Gang is released in cinemas on Friday, 28 February.