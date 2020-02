Pin 2 Shares

Netflix has revealed a new trailer for its new limited documentary series The Trials Of Gabriel Fernandez which is set to land on the streamer very soon.

The series revolves around a boy’s brutal murder and the public trials of his guardians and social workers who prompt questions about the system’s protection of vulnerable children.

Netflix will have the series from the 26th February – so not long to wait at all.

Here’s the new trailer.