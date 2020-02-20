Pin 0 Shares

The very first trailer for the upcoming Muscle, a gritty monochrome drama starring Cavan Clerkin and Craig Fairbrass has been released online via West End Films. The film will be released later this year.

Muscle is a psychological thriller that’s dripping in sweat, tears, and testosterone. It tells the story of Simon, an unhappy, unambitious office worker whose life is gradually taken over by Terry, his new, very hands-on personal trainer who reveals himself to be more committed — and more dangerous — than Simon could have imagined.

The film has already been well received at various festivals where it has played all over the world. We recommend that you check this out as soon as it lands.

Craig Fairbrass will next be seen in Villain, which hits cinemas and digital on 28th February.

Here’s the trailer for Muscle.