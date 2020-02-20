Pin 1 Shares

Netflix has offered up a first look at their upcoming original film Extraction and has revealed a debut date. The film, which stars Chris Hemsworth, will land on the streamer in April. Here are some of the debut images.

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy. An action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller directed by Sam Hargrave, EXTRACTION is an AGBO Films and TGIM Films, Inc. production, produced by Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

The actual date for release is 24th April. Expect the first-look trailer soon.

Here are the other two images as provided by Netflix.