Here’s a brand new trailer for the upcoming crowd-pleaser Ravers which lands on digital next month through Blue Finch Films.

A group of clubbers descend on an abandoned warehouse for a night of twisted techno and hedonistic drug-taking, but the illegal rave takes a blood-stained turn for the worse when the whacked-out partygoers discover a case of energy drink ‘Renergize’.

Little do they know, the experimental drink caused a factory worker to butcher his colleagues months earlier and soon the party descends into violent carnage. Caught in the middle of the slaughter is Becky (Georgia Hirst), a germaphobic journalist who must overcome her crippling-fear of gore and grime to make it out of the party alive…

With a stellar soundtrack of techno and drum ‘n’ bass from big-hitters such Maceo Plex, Noisia, Jeff Mills and Black Sun Empire to underground heroes Katharsys and DAVE The Drummer, Ravers is a banging combination of sick beats and even sicker blood-shed. Prepare to be clubbed to death.

Ravers stars Georgia Hirst (Vikings), Eve Connolly (Vikings, Into the Badlands), Natasha Henstridge (Species, Ghosts of Mars) and Danny Kirrane (Poldark, Wasted). The film is written and directed by Bernhard Pucher.

