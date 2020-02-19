Pin 1 Shares

A new trailer for the upcoming Dream Horse, which will land in cinemas later this year, has been released online. The film features a superb cast that includes the likes of Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, with Nicholas Farrell and Siân Phillips.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film.

Jan Vokes, a cleaner and bartender, recruits her initially reluctant husband Brian and local accountant Howard Davies to help her bring together a syndicate of local people to breed a foal – which they name Dream Alliance. On the racetrack, he proves himself to be more than a match for the multi-million pound racehorses he comes up against – a true working-class champion, taking on the establishment at their own game. But much more than this, Dream begins to alter the lives of everyone in the syndicate, not least Jan’s. He is everything to her: friend, confidant and an escape from a life of always putting other people’s needs first.

Dream Horse will land in cinemas this spring.

Watch the brand new trailer below.