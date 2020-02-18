Pin 1 Shares

Apple TV has debuted the first trailer for the new version of Amazing Stories which will debut later in the year. The series is from executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz.

The reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

The original anthology series ran back in the 1980s for just two seasons

The great news is that you haven’t got long to wait for this as it is set to debut in just over a weeks’ time on 6th March.

Watch the trailer below.