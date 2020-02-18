Pin 1 Shares

A brand new trailer and poster has landed for the upcoming Vivarium with Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots. The film won the Gan Foundation Award at Cannes Film Festival (2019), and Imogen Poots was awarded Best Actress at Sitges International Film Festival (2019).

During their search for the perfect home, Gemma (Poots) and Tom (Eisenberg) find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like suburban neighbourhood named Yonder. All attempts to escape end in failure, culminating in the discovery of a baby on the pavement outside house number 9 with the instructions ‘raise the child and be released’. Reminiscent of the likes of Get Out and TV’s Black Mirror, VIVARIUM is as thrillingly provocative as it is wickedly enjoyable and takes you on a trip into an unforgettable suburban Twilight Zone.

The movie is expected to land in cinemas and on digital on 27th March.

Here’s the new trailer.