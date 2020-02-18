Pin 1 Shares

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for I Am Not Okay With This, a brand new YA series that drops on the streamer on 26th February. The new series consists of seven thirty-minute episodes and comes to the screen from co-creators Jonathan Entwistle and Cristy Hall.

Amongst the cast are the likes of Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

Watch the new trailer below.