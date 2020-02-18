Pin 1 Shares

A very brief, new TV spot for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die has arrived online. The 30 second look gives us some brand new footage from the upcoming movie, the 25th outing for 007 and Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as the super-spy.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Amongst the cast of the new film alongside Craig are Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen.

Watch the new spot below.