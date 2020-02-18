Pin 1 Shares

To coincide with the release of the new period drama Emma we have a fantastic movie merchandise pack to give away to one lucky reader. The film boasts an impressive cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, and Connor Swindells.

Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending, is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA. Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

The merchandise pack includes the following:-

T-shirt

Linen Embossed Notebook

Fan

Mirror

Cosmetic Case

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is answer the following question.

Who plays Emma in Emma?

a Rafflecopter giveaway



One name will be drawn at random after the closing date of 28th February from the correct answers we receive. One person will win one merchandise pack comprising of the above. The editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative. Good luck.