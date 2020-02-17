Pin 0 Shares

The latest trailer for festival circuit fave Bacurau has been released online ahead of its release next month. The film scored the prestigious Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize in 2019 and finally debuts in select cinemas from 13th March before hitting MUBI on 27th March.

If you’re unfamiliar with the movie, here’s the official synopsis:

Bacurau, a small settlement in Brazil’s remote backcountry, is shaken by the death of its elderly matriarch. But something strange is happening in the village, and there’s little time for mourning. The water supply has been cut off, animals are stampeding through the streets, and empty coffins are turning up on the roadside. One morning, the villagers wake up to find their home has disappeared from satellite maps completely. Under threat from an unknown enemy, Bacurau braces itself for a bloody, brutal fight for survival.

Bárbara Colen, Udo Kier and Sonia Braga are amongst the cast of the film.

Watch the new trailer below.