Snakes on a Plane meets Under Siege in this tempting, though very predictable action feature starring Nicolas Cage as animal hunter Frank Walsh who is travelling back to the United States on a sea vessel with a prize white jaguar, one set to make him an absolute fortune. However, also on board is government-trained political assassin Richard Loffler (Kevin Durand) who, once the ship leaves the dock, manages to escape and free all of the animals. They include said jaguar, a couple of venomous snakes, angry monkeys and more. All hell then breaks loose.

It’s a simple plot line with a thrilling hook, one that should absolutely bring in a certain type of audience and there’s actually a lot of fun to be had with Nick Powell’s second feature. Cage is as reliable as ever as Walsh, complete with impressive, belting one-liners and Cage-isms aplenty¬† – “Keep an eye out for that Sasquatch motherfucker,”¬†for example. There’s good support, particularly from Durand who is menacing as the cartoonish villain, Loffler. The likes of Michael Imperlioni (The Sopranos) and Famnke Janssen (X-Men) are largely wasted, sadly.

It is also a little generic and predictable in places, the dialogue both cheesy and cliched throughout, but that’s also part of its charm. This isn’t a film going after golden statuettes, but perfect for the Friday night post-pub viewer, or those after a bit of a nostalgia trip back to the glorious ’80s actioners that this so wants to be.

Bonus features:

No bonus features included, except for the usual scene selection and set-up screens.