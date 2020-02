Pin 1 Shares

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season one was one of my favourite TV documentary series from last year, and I am pleased to reveal the first promo for the upcoming second season that arrives on Netflix at the end of the month.

The new season takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the many F1 teams during the 2019 season that came to an end in December.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive season 2 hits Netflix on 28th February.

Here’s the trailer.