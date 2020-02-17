Pin 1 Shares

Clueless was a modern take on Jane Austen’s Emma. Now we get a modern retelling of the classic told in its intended era with Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. The Austen adaptation marks de Wilde’s first feature film; thus far, her career has predominately focused on creating music videos, having worked for the likes of Beck, Rilo Kiley and Florence and the Machine. This background works to her advantage, the film has a zippy pace despite its surface appearance of being a stuffy period drama. Emma also looks stunning; music videos relying on strong aesthetics has certainly helped de Wilde hone her craft.

Leading the cast as the titular Emma is Anya Taylor-Joy. Since breaking onto the scene with a fantastic turn in period horror The Witch, she has carved out an interesting niche within the horror and science-fiction world. Emma marks her return to period-set cinema, albeit in a very different kind of movie. Most of Taylor-Joy’s back catalogue has required her to appear miserable and terrified. This couldn’t be further from Emma Woodhouse, a character who is described in the opening moments as being “handsome, clever and rich”, with “little to distress or vex her” in her life so far. As Emma, Taylor-Joy demonstrates that she can mesmerise just as well with lighter content as she can with her grittier displays. She’s clearly having a lot fun with the role, and oozes sophistication and razor-sharp wit in every scene. The pressure is truly on her as Emma in practically every shot of the film. Luckily, Taylor-Joy has more than enough charm and charisma to command the viewer’s attention, and even manages to make you forget what a brat Emma is actually meant to be. It’s something that Alicia Silverstone managed to do with Clueless’ Cher, and Taylor-Joy taps into that same spirit.

Starring opposite Taylor-Joy is Beast star Johnny Flynn. He plays the only character seemingly able to match Emma’s intellect Mr. Knightley. He’s not given quite as much time to shine as Taylor-Joy, and is buried under some of the highest collars in cinema, but he plays his part well. Whether the performance goes down in the history books alongside Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy remains to be seen, but it does however firmly cement him as an in season talent to keep an eye on.

Rounding out the leads is Mia Goth as Highbury newcomer Harriet. Emma is instantly taken with the young woman and sets about taking her under her wing, and schooling her in the airs and graces of high society. Goth plays the role wonderfully. The scene in which she turns down a potential suitor in order to please her new fancier friend is gut-wrenching as she manages to convey so much in just a simple look or gesture. Fans of Bill Nighy and Miranda Hart will also be kept entertained, both having memorable supporting roles. In fact, within the cast they’re the only ‘big’ recognisable faces of British film and television. The rest of the cast are all up and coming, and in choosing them over more famous faces, it makes the film more believable and easier to relax into.

As punchy as de Wilde’s pacing is, Emma, does at times feel its length. This is perhaps down to some of the repetition within Austen’s source material. Towards the final half hour it almost feels like the story is ready to wind-up at any moment, but somehow keeps on going. It’s by no means a The Return of The King, but it does cause the viewer’s attention to sag slightly.

A lavishly constructed, quintessentially British, film that wears it’s heart and charm on its rather fancy sleeves.

Emma is now playing.