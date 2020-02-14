Pin 0 Shares

Altitude has released a new clip and poster from their upcoming release Calm With Horses, which will land in cinemas from 13th March. Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan, and Niamh Algar are amongst the cast of the film which is the feature debut of Nick Rowland.

Here’s the poster, followed by the synopsis.

Ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong (Cosmo Jarvis LADY MACBETH, PEAKY BLINDERS) is the faithful and violent right-hand-man to the drug-dealing Devers clan, ready to dole out beatings at the whim of his best friend, and the family’s unpredictable protégé, Dympna (Barry Keoghan DUNKIRK, AMERICAN ANIMALS).

Arm’s struggle to find his place in the world has consequences on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ursula (Niamh Algar THE VIRTUES, THE LAST RIGHT) as she strives to find a better life for herself and their young son Jack.

Related: Calm With Horses trailer

Check out the new clip below.