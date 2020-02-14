Pin 3 Shares

Here it is, the new James Bond theme from the 25th 007 adventure, No Time To Die. Billie Eilish performs the title track from the new movie, which will open in cinemas in April. Eilish also wrote the song with Finneas O’Connell, and the theme will appear over the iconic titles for the forthcoming movie.

The YouTube audio-only video has already had close to 3 million streams (at the time of writing) just hours after being released online. I like it and I don’t seem to be on my own as the new track has been received by music critics very well so fay.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The new cast includes Daniel Craig, back for one more adventure as Bond, alongside Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. Also starring is Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directs.

The film opens in April. Here’s the new song.