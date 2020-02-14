Pin 1 Shares

We’v just been sent over the home release details for Le Mans ’66, the Christian Bale and Matt Damon-starring true story.

The film is directed by James Mangold, the masterful storyteller behind Walk the Line and Logan, comes a film inspired by a true-life drama about a powerful friendship that forever changed racing history. Le Mans ’66 comes to Digital Download on 9th March and on 4k Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD & VOD 23rd March. The movie took home two Academy Awards for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing, and was nominated for Best Picture.

Here’s he official synopsis:

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in LE MANS ’66, based on the true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Starring alongside Matt Damon (THE MARTIAN) and Christian Bale (VICE) is Jon Bernthal (THE PUNISHER), Caitriona Balfe (OUTLANDER), Tracy Letts (LADY BIRD), Josh Lucas (J EDGAR), Noah Jupe (A QUIET PLACE), Remo Girone (HEAVEN), Ray McKinnon (THE BLIND SIDE).

The Blu-ray comes with just the one solitary bonus feature, Bringing the Rivalry to Life (57-minute documentary).

