Matt Reeves has delivered our first look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman in the forthcoming film of the same name, which is no in production. The filmmaker posted some test footage to his Vimeo channel overnight and boy does it look good.

The film boasts an impressive cast that includes Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro and Andy Serkis.

Take a look at this.

The short video is accompanied by some music, which has been confirmed to be a new wrok by Michael Giacchino.

Yes folks that’s my music in the video Matt just sent out. Enjoy!! https://t.co/IW5LNroojL — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 13, 2020

The Batman is now shooting for a summer 2021 release date. Cannot wait.