Netflix has revealed that production has kicked off on Stranger Things season four. The streamer has also announced the return of Hopper who is clearly visible in the announcement promo that you can see below!

Series creators The Duffer Brothers said in a release: Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American,” the duo added.

The new season will land on a date TBC. Here’s the announcement trailer: