Well, I didn’t see this one coming – a movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan facing off against one another in period London. The two action legends are in The Iron Mask, which is led by Jason Flemyng who I am a huge fan of.

It was released in China last year as Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, but will debut to new audiences with the moniker The Iron Mask in April.

The synopsis is as follows:-

Early 1700: Cartographer J. Green is back to map Russian Far East. He’s forced on to China, where he confronts the Dragon Master et al. The iron masked Russian Tsar escapes Tower of London to a Russian ship.

Sounds good. The release date for the film on digital and in select cinemas is 20th April. Here’s the trailer.