Sony Pictures has delivered one final trailer for their upcoming release Greed, the new Steve Coogan-led satire from filmmaker Michael Winterbottom. The movie is an absolute hoot and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.

Amongst the cast of the film is Isla Fisher (Nocturnal Animals, Wedding Crashers), David Mitchell (Peep Show, Upstart Crow), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education, Journey’s End), Sophie Cookson (Kingsman franchise, Red Joan), Dinita Gohil (The Infiltrator, The Snowman), Jamie Blackley (The Last Kingdom, Traitors), Shanina Shaik (The Mummy), Tim Key (Alan Partridge series, Pls Like), Sarah Solemani (Bridget Jones’s Baby, Him & Her), Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing, Happy New Year, Colin Burstead), Ollie Locke (Made in Chelsea, Plebs), Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), Jonny Sweet (Johnny English Strikes Again, Loaded), Shirley Henderson (Stan & Ollie, T2 Trainspotting) and Stephen Fry (The Hobbit series, Gosford Park).

Greed tells the story of self-made British billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie (Steve Coogan), whose retail empire is in crisis. For 30 years he has ruled the world of retail fashion – bringing the high street to the catwalk and the catwalk to the high street – but after a damaging public inquiry, his image is tarnished. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicised and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. A satire on the grotesque inequality of wealth in the fashion industry, the film sees McCreadie’s rise and fall through the eyes of his biographer, Nick (David Mitchell).

You can watch the very explicit trailer for the movie below and check it out in cinemas from 21st February.