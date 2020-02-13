Pin 2 Shares

The very first trailer for the action-packed upcoming drama Gangs Of London has just landed on our doorstep. The upcoming nine-part drama from Sky Television/ Cinemax features quite the cast, including Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati and Michelle Farley.

Gangs of London was created by visionary award-winning filmmaker of The Raid film franchise, Gareth Evans and his creative partner Matt Flannery and executive produced by Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa for Pulse Films and Jane Featherstone for Sister. This epic saga, with family at its heart is unlike anything seen on TV before, as Gareth’s unique brand of cinematic action explodes on to the small screen for the first time.

This looks awesome.

Set in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of city being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it and the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is assassinated. For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he’s dead – and nobody knows who ordered the hit. With rivals everywhere, it’s up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) to take his father’s place. if the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Sope Dirsu), who up until now, has been one of life’s losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London.

Gangs of London was commissioned in partnership with Cinemax by Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Cameron Roach, Sky Studios Director of Drama, with Sky Studios Gabriel Silver as the commissioning editor. The series is produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister. Executive producers include Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa for Pulse Films alongside Jane Featherstone for Sister. The series is directed by Gareth Evans, Corin Hardy and Xavier Gens.

Wow. Watch the extremely violent debut trailer below. More on Gangs Of London as it is fired our way.