Pin 6 Shares

Just yesterday, we brought you the very first poster for Wes Anderson’s upcoming film The French Dispatch, and today we have the brand new debut trailer for the film courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.

The film is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine.

Amongst the cast are the likes of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park and Bill Murray. It is set to arrive in cinemas in the summer.

Here’s the trailer.