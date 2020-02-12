Pin 1 Shares

The Hunt was originally set to be released in cinemas back last year, then was pulled from cinemas over building controversy and various shootings in the U.S. Now it seems that it is getting a release date next month. Universal Pictures has just debuted a new trailer.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The film comes to the screen from Jason Blum and and Damon Lindelof, and the latter has stated the following in new comments printed over on Variety:

“This is not a dangerous movie,” Lindelof said. “This is not a provocative movie. This is not a divisive movie.”

There’s more about the controversy at the end of the link above. Here’s the new trailer.